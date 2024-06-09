NYCHA Section 8 housing application deadline is tonight: What you need to know

The application window for New York City's Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program waitlist closes tonight, after being opened for the first time in nearly 15 years.

The application window opened on Monday, June 3. Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 9.

Here's what you need to know to apply:

How do I apply?

Applying is free, and can be done via the NYCHA Section 8 website.

According to the site, applications take roughly 20 minutes to complete and must be finished in a single session.

Do not submit more than one application (duplicates will be rejected).

Am I eligible for Section 8 housing?

Eligibility for Section 8 housing is determined using a variety of factors:

Applicants cannot make more than a certain amount of money annually to be eligible for Section 8. For 1 person, the income limit is $54,350, while for a family of four people, the limit is $77,650.

You must meet NYCHA's definition of family, which includes a single person or two or people related by blood, marriage, domestic partnership, adoption, guardianship, or court-awarded custody.

The applicant or co-applicant must be at least 18 years old, or an emancipated minor to be eligible.

At least one person in the applicant household must be a United States citizen or have eligible immigration status for the household to be eligible for the Public Housing program.

For more information about Section 8 eligibility, visit the waitlist FAQ here.

NYCHA currently administers the largest Section 8 program in the country, providing subsidies to 241,117 residents.

The reopening of the waitlist aligns with Mayor Adams' goal of creating 500,000 new homes by 2032.

The program will randomly select 200,000 applications by lottery to join the new waitlist, which is expected to be established by August 1, 2024.