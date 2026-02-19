Pilot program will install induction stoves in 100 NYCHA apartments

The Brief A Housing Authority pilot program will update 100 apartments with induction stoves. An induction stove is a type of electric stove. These stoves would replace the existing gas stoves in the apartments. There are plans to install an additional 10,000 induction stoves if the pilot program proves successful.



A Housing Authority pilot program will update 100 apartments with electric stoves.

‘Induction Stove Challenge’

What we know:

The "Induction Stove Challenge," which was initially announced in 2023, is a program supported by both New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

An induction stove is a type of electric stove. These stoves would replace the existing gas stoves in the apartments.

Close-up of Duxtop induction cooktop with visible control panel and branding, Lafayette, California, September 3, 2024. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

The NYSERDA says that the new stoves are "more energy efficient and safer than traditional gas and electric stoves."

There are plans to install an additional 10,000 induction stoves if the pilot program proves successful.