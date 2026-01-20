NYC Emergency Management Commissioner submits his resignation

The Brief New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol has submitted his resignation, FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay reports. McKay reports that Iscol has submitted his resignation, but he isn't leaving his position right away. "It's been an honor and privilege to serve New Yorkers alongside such remarkable public servants," Iscol told McKay.



NYCEM commissioner resigning

What we know:

"It has been an extraordinary honor to serve the people of New York City as Commissioner of Emergency Management and to work alongside such remarkable public servants," Iscol said in a statement.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani provided this statement:

"We are incredibly grateful for Commissioner Iscol’s service and the work and dedication he has brought to delivering for the people of New York City. We wish him all the best in his next chapter. We remain confident in NYCEM and their team of dedicated public servants who safely guide our city through emergencies."