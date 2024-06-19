NYC is one of the worst-run US cities: Study

WalletHub has come out with their 2024 list of the "Best- & Worst-Run Cities in America," and NYC was ranked near the bottom.

JUMP TO: NYC RANKING l TOP 20

The website's ranking, they said, tries to show how well city leaders manage and spend public funds by comparing the services that residents receive.

"WalletHub compared the operating efficiency of 148 of the largest U.S. cities to reveal which among them are managed best," the website said. "We constructed a ‘Quality of Services’ score made up of 36 metrics grouped into six service categories, which we then measured against the city’s per-capita budget.

Overall: 145

Quality of city services: 30

Total budget per capita: 147

1. Nampa, Idaho

2. Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

3. Boise, Idaho

4. Nashua, New Hampshire

5. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

6. Durham, North Carolina

7. Provo, Utah

8. Fort Wayne, Indiana

9. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

10. Wichita, Kansas

"The best-run cities in America use their budgets most effectively to provide high-quality financial security, education, health, safety and transportation to their residents," said Cassandra Happe, Wallethub analyst. "Many of the top cities also have a very low amount of outstanding government debt per capita, which can prevent financial troubles in the future."

KTVU FOX 2 helped contribute to this report.