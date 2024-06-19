Expand / Collapse search

NYC is one of the worst-run US cities: Study

By
Published  June 19, 2024 11:53am EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY

Study ranks NYC as worst city to start a career

A new study by WalletHub suggests first-time job hunters might want to reconsider moving to the big apple. FOX 5 NY's Sharon Crowley has more.

NEW YORK CITY - WalletHub has come out with their 2024 list of the "Best- & Worst-Run Cities in America," and NYC was ranked near the bottom.

JUMP TO: NYC RANKING l TOP 20

The website's ranking, they said, tries to show how well city leaders manage and spend public funds by comparing the services that residents receive.

"WalletHub compared the operating efficiency of 148 of the largest U.S. cities to reveal which among them are managed best," the website said. "We constructed a ‘Quality of Services’ score made up of 36 metrics grouped into six service categories, which we then measured against the city’s per-capita budget.

New York City ranking

  • Overall: 145
  • Quality of city services: 30
  • Total budget per capita: 147

Top 20 best-run US cities 

1. Nampa, Idaho

2. Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

3. Boise, Idaho  

4. Nashua, New Hampshire

5. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

6. Durham, North Carolina   

7. Provo, Utah   

8. Fort Wayne, Indiana   

9. Sioux Falls, South Dakota   

10. Wichita, Kansas

New York City ranked the nation's worst traffic

In what must be shocking news, a new survey finds that New York City has the worst traffic in the nation. FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt breaks down just how much time we spend in gridlock.

"The best-run cities in America use their budgets most effectively to provide high-quality financial security, education, health, safety and transportation to their residents," said Cassandra Happe, Wallethub analyst. "Many of the top cities also have a very low amount of outstanding government debt per capita, which can prevent financial troubles in the future."

KTVU FOX 2 helped contribute to this report.