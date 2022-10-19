NYC workers must put in over 100 hours a week to afford an apartment: Report

Rent in New York City is so high, minimum-wage workers have to work overtime just to afford an apartment.

According to a new survey by United Way, minimum-wage workers would need to spend 111 hours on the job per week just to afford a one-bedroom apartment in the city.

That calculation was made based on New York's $15 per-hour minimum wage and the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment currently standing at $4,000 a month.

According to the United Way's data, the annual income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental in the city is $72,040.

However, it's even worse in other parts of the country.

San Jose, California takes the cake at 141 hours despite having the highest minimum wage earnings in the country at $16-20 per hour.

Dallas comes in as the second least-affordable city in the nation at 120 hours, even though the minimum wage stands at $7-25 an hour.

Chicago is in third at 112 hours, just ahead of New York City in 4th, and Philadelphia rounds out the top five at 110 hours.