NYC weekend events: Things to do across the Tri-State area

NYC weekend events: June 30-July 2

FOX 5 NY's Ryan Kristafer has the full list.

NEW YORK CITY - Here are some events happening this weekend across the New York City area:

Friday

  • WWE Smackdown at Madison Square Garden.
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - MAY 05: Shinsuke Nakamura and Karrion Kross wrestle during the WWE SmackDown at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on May 05, 2023 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.(Photo by Gladys Vega/Getty Images)

Shinsuke Nakamura and Karrion Kross wrestle during the WWE SmackDown. (Photo by Gladys Vega/Getty Images)

  • Taylor Swift dance party at City Winery.

Saturday

  • Burna Boy at Citi Field.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 06: Burna Boy is seen on set of his music video in SoHo on July 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Burna Boy is seen on set of his music video in SoHo. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

  • Erykah Badu takes over Madison Square Garden.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Erykah Badu attends the The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Erykah Badu attends the The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

  • Counting Crows at Jones Beach.
NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO - JUNE 28: (L-R) Millard Powers, Adam Duritz, Charlie Gillingham, and David Immerglück of Counting Crows perform on OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino at Fallsview Casino Resort on June 28, 2023 in Niagara Falls, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)

Counting Crows perform in Niagara Falls. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)