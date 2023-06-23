NYC weekend events: Things to do across the Tri-State area
NEW YORK CITY - Here are some events happening this weekend across the New York City area:
Friday
- Celebrate Stonewall Day commemorating the 1969 Stonewall Rebellion at Hudson Yards from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a headline performance by Christina Aguilera!
Christina Aguilera arrives at the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic,)
- At Madison Square Garden, rockers Avenged Sevenfold take the stage.
Zachary James Baker aka Zacky Vengeance and Brian Elwin Haner Jr. aka Synyster Gates of Avenged Sevenfold perform onstage. (Photo by Ollie Millington/Getty Images )
Saturday
- Paws for Pride event at Manhattan West – a dog-focused Pride festival! The free event will have entertainment, a pup psychic with tarot card readings for dogs and groomers offering rainbow "pawdicures" for your pup!
- Experience the Palm Tree Music Festival in Westhampton, featuring Calvin Harris and Kygo!
Calvin Harris attends the Capital Summertime Ball 2023. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
- Comedian Bill Burr performs at Prudential Center in Newark.
Comedian Bill Burr performs at The Ice House Comedy Club. (Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images)
Sunday
- The 52nd New York City Pride March steps off at 11 a.m. at 25th St. and 5th Ave., ending at 15th St. and 7th Ave. Billy Porter is one of this year's Grand Marshals. ‘Strength in Solidarity’ is this year’s theme, with an estimated 700 groups of marchers and millions of spectators!
Billy Porter attends The Empire State Building. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)
All weekend long
- Enjoy the State Fair Meadowlands! It's one of the biggest fairs in the Garden State, filling up the parking lot at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford. The fair runs for 18 days straight, and features food, rides, pig races, shows and two nights of fireworks. Tickets are $39, with the fair running through July 9.
Monday
- Tears for Fears performs at Madison Square Garden!