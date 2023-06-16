NYC weekend events: Things to do across the Tri-State area
NEW YORK CITY - Here are some events happening this weekend across the New York City area:
Saturday
- KTUphoria takes over Jones Beach Theater.
A view of the crowd as Regard performs onstage during KTUphoria 2022 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
- Queerchella in Long Island City.
Saturday/Sunday
- Latin superstar Ricardo Arjona will be at Madison Square Garden.
Singer Ricardo Arjona performs during a concert as part of the Blanco y Negro Tour (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty Images)
All weekend
- SummerStage in Central Park, with Kid Capri taking over Monday.
Kid Capri performs onstage at 'Beer n Tacos' during the SXSW Conference and Festivals. (Photo by Hutton Supancic/Getty Images for SXSW)
- Lincoln Center's Summer for the City.
- Cirque du Soleil at the Prudential Center.
- Saxophonist Vincent Herring at Smoke Jazz Club.