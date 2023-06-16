Expand / Collapse search

NYC weekend events: Things to do across the Tri-State area

Here's the full list

FOX 5 NY's Ryan Kristafer has a list of some events happening this weekend across the New York City area.

NEW YORK CITY - Here are some events happening this weekend across the New York City area:

Saturday

  • KTUphoria takes over Jones Beach Theater.
  • Queerchella in Long Island City.

Saturday/Sunday

  • Latin superstar Ricardo Arjona will be at Madison Square Garden.
All weekend

  • SummerStage in Central Park, with Kid Capri taking over Monday.
  • Lincoln Center's Summer for the City.
  • Cirque du Soleil at the Prudential Center.
  • Saxophonist Vincent Herring at Smoke Jazz Club.