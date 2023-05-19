NYC weekend events: Things to do across the Tri-State area
NEW YORK CITY - Here are some events happening this weekend across the New York City area:
Friday
- Opening in Herald Square, Harry Potter: The Exhibition.
- "The exhibition is a combination of original props and costumes from all the Harry Potter films, Fantastic Beasts films, including things from "The Cursed Child" – the Broadway show, all brought together in this 35,000 sq. ft. space with a bunch of little intimate rooms that bring the experience to life.
- If you're a Harry Potter fan at any level, if you’re a super fan or you're a causal fan, there's something here for everybody here."
- Catch a classic movie at 8 p.m. atop Rooftop Cinema Club at the Embassy Suites Hotel on W. 37th St. Tonight’s feature: Pretty Woman.
Friday/Saturday
- For the first time in 19 years, Blink-182 is back on tour, and they're bringing the rock show to Madison Square Garden, and Saturday at UBS Arena on Long Island.
All weekend long
- It's a weekend for a little shopping spree as Century 21's flagship location in Lower Manhattan has reopened after being closed for three years.