NYC weekend events: Things to do across the Tri-State area
NEW YORK CITY - Here are some events happening this weekend across the New York City area:
Friday
- On Long Island, R&B icon Anita Baker - The Songstress brings her tour to UBS Arena with the legendary Babyface.
- In New Jersey, DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic Live! show featuring Ashanti, Fabolous, Ja Rule, Lil' Kim, Mase, Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke, 112 and surprise special guests.
Saturday
- Saturday, celebrate Japanese culture with the 2nd Annual Japan Parade! The march steps off at 1 p.m. at Central Park West and 81st St., marching down to 67th St. Olympic Gold Medalist Kristi Yamaguchi will serve as this year's Grand Marshal. Also, enjoy Japanese cuisine at the Japan Street Fair on West 72nd St.
- Gravedigger and company tear up some mud and flip and fly through MetLife Stadium for Monster Jam!
Saturday/Sunday
- All weekend-long at The Beacon Theatre, comedian Theo Von brings his "Return of the Rat Tour" to Manhattan, but watch out for our Rat Czar, Theo.
- Happening Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater performs at NJPAC.