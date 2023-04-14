NYC weekend events: Things to do across the Tri-State area

Friday, The Boss performs in his home state, as Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band stop by Prudential Center in Newark.

Friday, you can celebrate the 5th and final season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" as a mile-long stretch of Fifth Avenue, from 46th St. to 56th St., is being turned into "The Marvelous Mile" with vintage cars, dance shows, cookie carts and themed window displays.

Friday night, Depeche Mode takes over Madison Square Garden, and Saturday night – country music icon Reba McEntire performs at The Garden.

Saturday, funny man Druski’s ‘Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda Tour’ stops by The Beacon Theatre.