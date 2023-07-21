NYC weekend events: Things to do across the Tri-State area
NEW YORK CITY - Here are some events happening this weekend across the New York City area:
Friday:
- Drake's "It's All a Blur" tour heads to Barclays Center.
SANTIAGO, CHILE - MARCH 18: Drake performs during day two of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 on March 18, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)
- "Barbenheimer" double-feature opens in theaters.
TOPSHOT - Australian actress Margot Robbie poses on the pink carpet upon arrival for the European premiere of "Barbie" in central London on July 12, 2023. Hollywood A-listers have been walking red carpets in hot pink, glitter is back, and companies f
- Native New Yorker, DJ Cassidy brings his "Pass the Mic" to Radio City to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop.
DJ Cassidy at Variety's Hitmakers Brunch held at Studio 13 at City Market Social House on December 3, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Saturday:
- Thomas Rhett's "Home Team Tour" hits the stage at UBS arena.
Thomas Rhett performs on stage on day one of the C2C Country To Country 2023 Festival at The O2 Arena on March 10, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Sunday:
- Peter Frampton performs at the Capitol Theater in Port Chester.
MAY 12: Peter Frampton performs with Gov't Mule at Ryman Auditorium on May 12, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images)
- Kool and the Gang head to Summerstage in Queens.
Kool & The Gang performs on the main stage during Day 3 of the Cambridge Club Festival 2023 at Childerley Orchard on June 11, 2023 in Cambridge, England. (Photo by C Brandon/Redferns)
- Boy George & Culture club are bringing their "The Letting It Go Show" at the Jones Beach Theater.
Roy Hay, Boy George and Mikey Craig of Culture Club perform in concert at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park on July 18, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)