NYC weekend events: Things to do across the area

Saturday night, New Jersey’s Bruce Springsteen rocks out Madsion Square Garden, and Monday night – The Boss brings the E Street Band to Barclays Center in Brooklyn!

Also in Brooklyn, Saturday night – celebrate April 1 with the April Fools Comedy Jam featuring Tiffany Haddish, DaBaby, Bobby Shmurda and many more.

Hope you’re hungry because Smorgasburg is back in the city as the largest weekly open-air food market in America. Friday at The Oculus from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., Saturday in Williamsburg at Marsha P. Johnson State Park and Sunday in Prospect Park’s Breeze Hill – enjoy some of the city’s best local food vendors.

Friday, Luna Park in Coney Island reopens for the season. Take a ride on the iconic Wonder Wheel, or experience the thrill of the Coney Island Cyclone.

Saturday night on Long Island, friend of Good Day, Anthony Rodia, takes his ‘Totally Relatable Tour’ to The Paramount in Huntington.