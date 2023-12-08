NYC weekend events: Things to do across the Tri-State area

Here are some events happening this weekend across the New York City area:

Friday night at The Garden, it's Z100's Jingle Ball! Elvis Duran and company will host Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Jelly Roll – and Elvis even got Cher to perform!

Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, The Queen of Christmas serenades the city! Mariah Carey presents: Merry Christmas One and All!

Sunday, see Debbie Wileman bring the sounds of Judy Garland to life on stage at Carnegie Hall. Enjoy Wileman’s show, "We Need a Little Christmas!"

If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, check out the gingerbread house collection at J House in Greenwich, CT.

Friday night, comedian Bert Kreischer brings the laughs to New Jersey at Prudential Center.

Saturday night in Brooklyn, the boys from Jersey – The Jonas Brothers – bring their "Five Albums. One Night. The Tour." to Barclays Center!