NYC weekend events: Things to do across the Tri-State area

By
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 5 NY

NYC weekend events: Nov. 10-12

FOX 5 NY's Ryan Kristafer shares some events happening this weekend across the New York City area.

NEW YORK CITY - Here are some events happening this weekend across the New York City area:

Friday

  • Bronx native, and Latin superstar, Romeo Santos will have you dancing bachata at Barclays Center.
Boston, MA - November 6: Romeo Santos in concert at TD Garden. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Romeo Santos in concert at TD Garden. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

  • Celebrate the New York Comedy Festival as Bill Burr rocks the stage at Madison Square Garden.
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 18: Comedian Bill Burr performs at The Ice House Comedy Club on February 18, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images)

Comedian Bill Burr performs at The Ice House Comedy Club. (Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images)

Saturday

  • Rod Wave brings his powerful vocals and vibes to Barclays Center.
TORONTO, ONTARIO - NOVEMBER 02: Rod Wave performs at Scotiabank Arena on November 02, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)

Rod Wave performs at Scotiabank Arena. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)

  • At The Theater at MSG, Babyface brings his smooth sound to the stage, hosted by Al B Sure and Funkmaster Flex.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Babyface attends the N.Digo fashion show during New York Fashion Week - September 2023: The Shows at Mezzanine at Spring Studios on September 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows )

Babyface attends the N.Digo fashion show. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows )

Sunday

  • The legendary, The Beach Boys, bring good vibrations to The Paramount in Huntington!
LOS ANGELES - AUGUST 1962: Rock and roll band "The Beach Boys" pose for a portrait with a surfboard in August 1962 in Los Angeles, California. (L-R) Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Dennis Wilson, Carl Wilson, David Marks. This image was used on the cover of 'Surfin' USA'. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Rock and roll band "The Beach Boys" pose for a portrait with a surfboard in August 1962. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

All weekend long

  • The laughs continue at the New York Comedy Festival with Ted Lasso star, Brett Goldstein, at the Beacon Theatre.
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: Brett Goldstein attends the Los Angeles FYC Special Screening of Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso" at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on July 18, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/WireImage)

Brett Goldstein attends the Los Angeles FYC Special Screening of Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso" at The Maybourne Beverly Hills. (Photo by Araya Doheny/WireImage)