NYC weekend events: Things to do across the Tri-State area
NEW YORK CITY - Here are some events happening this weekend across the New York City area:
Friday
- Bronx native, and Latin superstar, Romeo Santos will have you dancing bachata at Barclays Center.
Romeo Santos in concert at TD Garden. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
- Celebrate the New York Comedy Festival as Bill Burr rocks the stage at Madison Square Garden.
Comedian Bill Burr performs at The Ice House Comedy Club. (Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images)
Saturday
- Rod Wave brings his powerful vocals and vibes to Barclays Center.
Rod Wave performs at Scotiabank Arena. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)
- At The Theater at MSG, Babyface brings his smooth sound to the stage, hosted by Al B Sure and Funkmaster Flex.
Babyface attends the N.Digo fashion show. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows )
Sunday
- The legendary, The Beach Boys, bring good vibrations to The Paramount in Huntington!
Rock and roll band "The Beach Boys" pose for a portrait with a surfboard in August 1962. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
All weekend long
- The laughs continue at the New York Comedy Festival with Ted Lasso star, Brett Goldstein, at the Beacon Theatre.
Brett Goldstein attends the Los Angeles FYC Special Screening of Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso" at The Maybourne Beverly Hills. (Photo by Araya Doheny/WireImage)