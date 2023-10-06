NYC weekend events: Things to do across the tri-state area
NEW YORK CITY - Here are some events happening this weekend across the New York City area:
Friday/Saturday
- SZA is calling all fans for the SOS Tour at Barclays Center.
Singer SZA performs on stage during her 'The SOS North American Tour' at Rogers Arena. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)
Friday/Sunday
- Friday, Latin superstar Maluma brings the Don Juan World Tour to Madison Square Garden, and Sunday, at Prudential Center in New Jersey.
Maluma onstage at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land. (Joey Guerra/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)
Saturday
- South African DJ/Producer Black Coffee brings the beats to The Garden!
Black Coffee performs at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)
- Chris Stapleton's All American Road Show rocks the stage at UBS Arena!
All weekend long
- The New York City Coffee Festival returns for its 7th year at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Manhattan! The 3-day event includes food, cocktails, live music and unlimited tastings from local coffee roasters!
- Open for the first weekend in the Meatpacking District, Manhattan’s first swim-less beachfront – Gansevoort Peninsula! Twenty-five years in the making, what used to be a sanitation facility is now converted into a beautiful beachfront.
Manhattan residents and tourists can enjoy the little artificial beach on the Hudson River shores. (Photo by Luiz C. Ribeiro for NY Daily News via Getty Images)