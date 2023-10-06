Expand / Collapse search

NYC weekend events: Things to do across the tri-state area

NYC weekend events: Oct. 6-8

FOX 5 NY's Christal Young shares some events happening this weekend across the New York City area.

NEW YORK CITY - Here are some events happening this weekend across the New York City area:

Friday/Saturday

  • SZA is calling all fans for the SOS Tour at Barclays Center.
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - MARCH 19: Singer SZA performs on stage during her 'The SOS North American Tour' at Rogers Arena on March 19, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Singer SZA performs on stage during her 'The SOS North American Tour' at Rogers Arena. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Friday/Sunday

  • Friday, Latin superstar Maluma brings the Don Juan World Tour to Madison Square Garden, and Sunday, at Prudential Center in New Jersey.
SUGAR LAND, TEXAS - OCTOBER 1: Maluma onstage at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, Oct. 1, 2023. (Joey Guerra/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Maluma onstage at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land. (Joey Guerra/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Saturday

  • South African DJ/Producer Black Coffee brings the beats to The Garden!
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Black Coffee performs at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 22, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)

Black Coffee performs at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)

  • Chris Stapleton's All American Road Show rocks the stage at UBS Arena!

All weekend long

  • The New York City Coffee Festival returns for its 7th year at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Manhattan! The 3-day event includes food, cocktails, live music and unlimited tastings from local coffee roasters!
  • Open for the first weekend in the Meatpacking District, Manhattan’s first swim-less beachfront – Gansevoort Peninsula! Twenty-five years in the making, what used to be a sanitation facility is now converted into a beautiful beachfront.
UNITED STATES -October 3: Is not Ipanema beach but Manhattan residents and tourists can enjoy the little artificial beach on the Hudson River shores. Gansevoort Peninsula located in Hudson River Park has a public beach, sports field, a beachfront landing for non-motorized boats like kayaks and 20 million oysters around the land as seen on October 3, 2023. (Photo by Luiz C. Ribeiro for NY Daily News via Getty Images)

Manhattan residents and tourists can enjoy the little artificial beach on the Hudson River shores. (Photo by Luiz C. Ribeiro for NY Daily News via Getty Images)