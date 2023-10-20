NYC weekend events: Things to do across the tri-state area
NEW YORK CITY - Here are some events happening this weekend across the New York City area:
Friday
- Billy Joel takes the stage at Madison Square Garden for his 141st lifetime performance at the world’s most famous arena – on his journey to 150 shows at MSG!
Friday/Saturday
- On Long Island, comedian Dane Cook brings his "Perfectly Shattered Tour" to The Paramount in Huntington!
Saturday
- In Brooklyn, Depeche Mode takes over Barclays Center!
- The smooth strumming sounds of John Mayer SOLO will echo through UBS Arena on Long Island.
- At the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, Tito Nieves & friends perform!
Sunday
- Support one of the biggest battle rappers in world – Goodz! He’s hosting a Sip and Shop brunch from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. featuring Goodz’ own merch, shoes, and cologne line at 728 Lafayette Ave. in Hawthorne, New Jersey.
- Celebrate spooky season at Treats in the Streets – a Halloween party in the meatpacking district from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with tarot card readings, trick or treating and a doggie costume contest!
- At The Capitol Theatre in Portchester, George Thorogood and The Destroyers prove they're still, Bad to the Bone!
All weekend long
- The first ever "Rytoberfest" will take place at Clinton Hall in Williamsburg. At least 150 "Ryan's" from around the country will meet up to party.