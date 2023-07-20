NYC weather: Friday scattered storms possible ahead of sunny weekend

Sunny skies are expected this weekend across the tri-state area, but not before the potential for showers and storms Friday.

NYC Friday forecast

Scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day.

"Tomorrow looks like it's going to be quite wet with showers and storms scattered through the day," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

NYC weekend forecast

Saturday will see sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-80s, with lows in the high-60s.