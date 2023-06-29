Expand / Collapse search

NYC weather: Scattered showers, storms possible this weekend

Weekend weather forecast

Will storms impact your Saturday and Sunday plans? FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods has the details.

NEW YORK CITY - Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday and Sunday across the tri-state area.

Wet weather could potentially dampen your weekend, according to FOX 5 NY’s Mike Woods.

"Scattered storms becomes much more likely Saturday, Sunday and unfortunately that does bleed into Monday and Tuesday," Woods said.

NYC weekend forecast

  • Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday. Highs will be in the 80s, with lows in the high-60s.
  • Scattered showers and storms are also possible Sunday. Highs will be in the low-80s, with lows in the low-70s.

NYC July 4 forecast

  • The threat of scattered showers and storms remains Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-80s, with lows in the low-70s.