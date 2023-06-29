NYC weather: Scattered showers, storms possible this weekend

Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday and Sunday across the tri-state area.

Wet weather could potentially dampen your weekend, according to FOX 5 NY’s Mike Woods.

"Scattered storms becomes much more likely Saturday, Sunday and unfortunately that does bleed into Monday and Tuesday," Woods said.

NYC weekend forecast

Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday. Highs will be in the 80s, with lows in the high-60s.

Scattered showers and storms are also possible Sunday. Highs will be in the low-80s, with lows in the low-70s.

NYC July 4 forecast