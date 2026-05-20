NYC weather: Storms possible before cooler Memorial Day weekend

The Brief FOX Weather says a cold front moving into the Northeast could bring storms to the New York City area. The main concerns are gusty winds, hail and periods of heavy rain. Cooler temperatures are expected behind the front heading into Memorial Day weekend.



A cold front moving into the Northeast could bring thunderstorms to the New York City area, according to FOX Weather.

What we know:

FOX Weather reported that a cold front is expected to reach the Northeast by Wednesday, bringing clusters of thunderstorms capable of strong wind gusts and large hail across the Interstate 95 corridor from Boston to Richmond, Virginia.

That includes the New York City area, where storms could bring periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and hail.

FOX Weather said the storm threat comes after the same system produced severe weather across parts of the central U.S., including tornadoes in Nebraska and Kansas and wind gusts up to 90 mph in parts of the Midwest.

New York City forecast

New York City and the surrounding metro area could see thunderstorms as the cold front moves through the region.

The strongest storms could produce gusty winds and hail. Heavy rain could also lead to wet roads, reduced visibility and slower travel, especially if storms move through during commute times.

People in New York City, northern New Jersey, Long Island and nearby suburbs should monitor local forecasts and weather alerts as the front moves through.

Wednesday severe weather threat. (FOX Weather)

Why storms are possible

FOX Weather reported that heat ahead of the front is helping fuel storm development.

Much of the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast has been dealing with temperatures in the 90s, according to FOX Weather. As the cold front moves east, that heat could help produce thunderstorms along the front.

Cooler air behind the front

The front is also expected to bring relief from the recent heat.

FOX Weather reported that temperatures behind the system will fall back into the 60s across the I-95 corridor and remain cooler into Memorial Day weekend.

That means the New York City area could see a noticeable drop in temperatures after the storms move through.

What you can do:

People in the New York City area should keep an eye on local forecasts and alerts throughout the day.

FOX Weather recommends having multiple ways to receive warnings. Residents should also secure loose outdoor items, charge phones and avoid driving through flooded roads if heavy rain develops.

What's next:

The cold front is expected to continue moving east, bringing the Northeast its chance for storms before cooler air settles in behind it.