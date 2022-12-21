NYC storm: Heavy rain, gusty winds and snow/ice all possible

Heavy rain, thunderstorms and even a little bit of snow and ice will swing through late Thursday into Friday across parts of the New York City area. Gusty winds are expected too.

New York City timeline

Showers will develop around 5 p.m. Thursday, and will continue into the overnight hours into Friday. The rain could be heavy at times. Some thunderstorms are possible as well. A huge temperature swing is also expected from highs Friday in the upper-50s to lows Saturday morning in the mid-teens. There may be a bit of a wintry mix as the temperature shifts swings in. Icy conditions are also possible at the time with the arctic air pouring in.

What can we expect?

Wind and rain late Thursday.

Wind gusts between 50-60 mph.

Coastal flooding issues.

Icy for some, bitter cold air coming soon.

How much rain for NYC area?

FOX 5 New York Meteorologist Mike Woods says between 1-3 inches of rain will come through the area. Snow and ice is possible on the back side of the storm. A coastal flood watch remains in effect from late Thursday night through late Friday night for parts of the tri-state area, according to the National Weather Service. A Gale Watch is also posted for the waters off New Jersey and New York.

How's the Christmas weekend forecast looking?

Sunny but very, very cold.

