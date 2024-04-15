NYC weather: How long will the warm conditions stay? l Forecast

Finally! The spring weather we've wanted all along has arrived in NYC, just in time for the start of the work week.

"It's going to be warm again folks. In fact, we could be a few degrees warmer than we were yesterday," FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente said.

"Tomorrow, we'll do it again." — Audrey Puente

But how long will it remain for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut?

Timeline: How long will the warm weather stay?

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers before 9 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

"Tomorrow, we'll do it again. Plenty of sunshine for your Tuesday, with a high of 70," Puente said.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to near 58 by noon, then falling to around 51 during the remainder of the day.

"On Wednesday, changes start to happen here," Puente said. "Clouds start to creep into the picture."

Rain showers are possible into Thursday evening, as well.