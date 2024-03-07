NYC weather: More heavy rain this weekend brings flooding potential l Forecast

Another storm is set to soak the NYC area with more heavy rain, and the potential for flooding this weekend.

Wet weather has drenched the Big Apple over the past couple of days. The new storm comes on the heels of Wednesday's storm that brought over an inch of rain across parts of NY, NJ and CT.

While parts of New York state could see some snow this weekend, it's going to be another dose of rain to the south.

This graphic shows addiitonal rain totals in the Northeast and New England this weekend. (FOX Weather)

Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's weather in New York City, including timing and impacts from the storm.

Saturday: A 40% chance of rain after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 49.

"On Saturday, the next area of low pressure with a good soaking coming in by probably the second half of your Saturday as we make our way into Sunday," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

Saturday night: Rain. Low around 46. Windy. Chance of precipitation: 100%.

Sunday: A 30% chance of rain before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Very windy conditions are possible from Sunday into Monday. Northwest winds gusting near 45 mph are possible.

By the time the storm system moves out of the region at the end of the weekend, some parts of the Northeast could see 8 inches or more of rain over all three storms that impacted the region.

"Normally this wouldn't be enough to result in flooding concerns, but with already wet ground, there is potential for minor flooding on some rivers and streams," according to the National Weather Service.

There may be enough cold air in place across the interior Northeast for snow to fall during the storm's onset and could continue through Sunday.

This graphic shows the snow potential in the Northeast and New England. (FOX Weather)

Early forecast snow totals include more than 6 inches in the higher elevations of northern New York.

FOX Weather's Steven Yablonski helped contribute to this report.