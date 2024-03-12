NYC weather: Temps could reach the 70s this week, but for how long? - Forecast

It sure will feel like spring this week in NYC.

JUMP TO: OUTLOOK THIS WEEK l MARCH SNOW?

Temperatures are expected to reach into the 60s for the next couple of days, with plenty of sun and dry conditions.

The warmer weather comes just a day after parts of the Tri-State area saw wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. Those conditions, however, have come to an end.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 8: A jogger runs along the Brooklyn Bridge Park, February 8, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. As temperatures touched 60 degrees on Wednesday, the city is preparing for up to a foot of snow on Thursday. (Photo by Expand

"Not only is it going to be less in terms of wind, but also the warm temperatures are going to be making a comeback as well," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

Here's everything you need to know about this week's forecast, including the warm weather, possible rain on Friday and the chance of snow again in March.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind.

"Definitely have spring-feel out there as highs head up to about 65, 67 degrees in some places," Woods said. "Some places could flirt with 70 in some of the interior sections of New Jersey."

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday: A 50% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

The dreaded possibility of snow still lingers as March remains in winter's clutches, and the threat of a cold front next week looms.

New York City, on average, gets about 4 inches of snow in March.

Featured article

That's not to say that we don't get big snowstorms, as some of the bigger storms in history have occurred in March. The Blizzard of 1888 and the 1993 Superstorm both occurred in the March 13-15 time frame.

With March snows, however, the snow doesn't usually stick around very long.

How often does NYC historically see March snow?

Statistically, NYC sees two days of snow in March, with one day having more than one inch of snow.

A subway train travels on the elevated track over the snow covered streets on Feb. 7, 2021, in Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

So far this year, Central Park hasn't seen measurable snow this month, but that doesn't mean we should put away our snow boots – yet!