NYC weather forecast: Plan your perfect Memorial Day weekend

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Memorial Day weekend forecast

FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods breaks down the details.

NEW YORK CITY - Memorial Day weekend is here, and the unofficial start to the summer is right around the corner.

Right now, the weather forecast is looking good across the tri-state area, and FOX 5 NY’s Mike Woods agrees.

"As for the Memorial Day weekend, it doesn't get much better than this!"

Thursday forecast

  • Sunny, cool and breezy
  • High of 68
  • Conditions will remain nice and dry

Friday forecast

  • Mild conditions
  • High of 72

  • Nice and sunny through Monday
  • Temps will range from the mid-70s to the low-80s