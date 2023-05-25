NYC weather forecast: Plan your perfect Memorial Day weekend
NEW YORK CITY - Memorial Day weekend is here, and the unofficial start to the summer is right around the corner.
Right now, the weather forecast is looking good across the tri-state area, and FOX 5 NY’s Mike Woods agrees.
"As for the Memorial Day weekend, it doesn't get much better than this!"
Thursday forecast
- Sunny, cool and breezy
- High of 68
- Conditions will remain nice and dry
Friday forecast
- Mild conditions
- High of 72
Memorial Day weekend forecast
- Nice and sunny through Monday
- Temps will range from the mid-70s to the low-80s