Hurricane Gabrielle projected path, what's looming in the Atlantic: 'Tropics are active'

The Brief Hurricane Gabrielle is continuing to barrel across the Atlantic as a Category 4 hurricane. "HIGH RISK for dangerous rip currents Tue-Wed across all NJ & DE beaches," NWS Mount Holly said. Meanwhile, forecasters are also watching invests 93L and 94L for possible tropical development.



Hurricane Gabrielle is continuing to barrel across the central subtropical Atlantic as a monster Category 4 hurricane, and now forecasters are also watching invests 93L and 94L for possible tropical development.

The increase in tropical activity in the Atlantic comes after a weekslong lull in activity as we enter the final months of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

JUMP TO

Here's what you need to know about Hurricane Gabrielle, as well as any potential impacts on the Tri-State area:

What we know:

As of the latest advisory from the NHC, Hurricane Gabrielle has maximum sustained winds of 140 mph with some higher gusts, and some gradual weakening is set to begin over the next few days.

This graphic shows information on Hurricane Gabrielle. (FOX Weather)

With winds of 140 mph, that makes Hurricane Gabrielle a monster Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Hurricane Gabrielle is currently located about 300 miles to the east-northeast of Bermuda and is moving off to the northeast at 13 mph.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Hurricane Gabrielle. (FOX Weather)

Hurricane Gabrielle safely passed to the east of Bermuda as the storm was rapidly intensifying from a Category 1 hurricane to a Category 4 hurricane in about a day.

Swells from Hurricane Gabrielle will continue to impact Bermuda, the U.S. East Coast from North Carolina northward and Atlantic Canada over the next few days.

"HIGH RISK for dangerous rip currents Tue-Wed across all NJ & DE beaches," NWS Mount Holly said in a post on X.

"At the very minimum, we're already seeing high surf along the Eastern seaboard because of Gabrielle," FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente said. "We'll see how that may persist as we go further on into the upcoming week."

NYC weather radar

Timeline:

Locally, the National Weather Service has rain in the forecast for the next few days in New York City:

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a steady temperature around 71. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A 30% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

To see the radar, click HERE.

What's next:

The Atlantic Basin is starting to heat up after two new invests were designated for possible development on the heels of powerful Hurricane Gabrielle on Tuesday morning. Those invests are now known as Invest 93L and Invest 94L.

An "invest" is simply a naming convention used by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) to identify areas it is investigating for possible development into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next seven days.

Invest 93L

The NHC said shower and thunderstorm activity associated with Invest 93L, located a little less than 1,000 miles to the east of the Lesser Antilles, is continuing to show signs of organization.

This graphic shows information on Invest 93L in the Atlantic. (FOX Weather)

Forecasters say that environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for development over the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the end of this week while the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward into the western tropical Atlantic Ocean.

Invest 94L

Invest 94L is also being monitored by the NHC, and this system could move closer to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The NHC said that Invest 94L is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, as well as some gusty winds, across much of the Windward and Leeward islands.

This graphic shows information Invest 94L in the Atlantic. (FOX Weather)

"(Invest 94L) is expected to move west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph, spreading heavy rain and gusty winds into Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands tonight and Wednesday," the NHC said.

Invest 94L is then expected to slow down and make a turn to the northwest when it reaches the southwestern Atlantic near the Bahamas later this week. After that, Invest 94L could then strengthen into a tropical depression.

Currently, the NHC is giving the system a low chance of development over the next two days and a medium chance of development over the next seven days.