NYC weather forecast: When to expect frost, rain, sun

A frost advisory? More rain? Temps in the 60s? What a varying week of weather for the NYC area, the forecast shows.

JUMP TO: ADVISORIES l WARNINGS l RAIN TIMELINE

It’ll be rinse and repeat Wednesday in New York City as the Big Apple braces for yet another round of wet weather but not before cold temperatures sweep the area overnight, prompting several frost advisories in Tri-State.

This graphic shows the forecast rain totals in the Northeast through Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (FOX Weather)

"In the afternoon [Wednesday], there could be a couple of pop-up showers and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm before everything clears out by Wednesday night," FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente says.

Here's a look at the weather events for this week.

Frost advisories are in place for portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York from midnight tonight to 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Frost and freeze alerts through Monday, April 22, 2024. (FOX Weather)

A freeze warning is in place for Orange County from midnight tonight to 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 44.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday night: A 30% chance of showers after 2 a.m. Increasing clouds.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

This graphic shows the forecast on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (FOX Weather)

"Be aware there will be some wet roadways for the first part of the day on Wednesday," Puente says.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 40.

FOX Weather's Steven Yablonski helped contribute to this report.