Temperatures will feel close to 0 this weekend: When we will see relief

A blast of arctic air is wrapping around the NYC area, entering dangerously cold territories with wind chills nearing zero degrees.

As snow and the winter storm make their way out into the ocean, the concern remains for even colder weather this weekend.

Wind chills Friday night (National Weather Service)

Although the Winter Weather Advisory has been lifted for much of the area, lingering flurries and frigid temperatures will likely slow the evening commute.

Most of the Tri-State area is experiencing temperatures below 20 degrees. (National Weather Service)

Federal and local weather forecasting agencies warn commuters to use caution as light snow and icy conditions are possible for this weekend.

Weekend weather forecast: Bitter cold continues

As the winter storm pulls away from the NYC area, a much colder air wraps behind it, according to the National Weather Service.

For Friday night, wind chills will hover between 5 and 10 degrees with up to 17 mph winds. Snow could continue to fall sporadically into the late evening.

This surge of cold air will result in high temperatures 20 to 30 degrees colder than they were Thursday, according to FOX Weather.

Saturday is expected to see temperatures well below normal with near or sub-zero wind chills late Friday night and Saturday night.

Snow and slush left from Friday's storm will likely freeze over the weekend, leaving behind black ice on streets and sidewalks.

People walk through light snow in Manhattan as New York gets its second snowfall in a week on January 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Ice dangers

In many cases, light snow and cold temperatures can be just as dangerous as snow storms.

The snow and freezing rain compounded will a thin glaze of ice in some areas ahead of another expected plunge in temperatures over the weekend.

An American Airlines flight that was taxing off a runway at Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport in upstate New York skidded off the taxiway despite only seeing an inch of snowfall.

When will the cold snap end?

By next week, NYC should finally see some relief. Temperatures finally scoot above the freezing mark by Monday and reach the 40s on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, we'll almost reach the 50-degree mark – but don't get too excited if you want to enjoy the outdoors. Rain is likely and will wash away any remaining snow on the ground in the city and metro area.