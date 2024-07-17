NYC weather alert: Thunderstorms, damaging winds threaten NY, NJ, CT l Forecast

Be sure to have an umbrella ready for the Wednesday evening commute.

After another 90-degree day, NYC faces a severe weather threat that could bring thunderstorms and wind gusts to NY, NJ, and CT.

"We do have that severe thunderstorm watch. That is going to be in effect until 8:00 tonight," FOX 5 meteorologist Nick Gregory said.

The slow-moving cold front is expected to bring showers and wind that could last into Thursday.

Here's everything you need to know about the severe weather threat for Wednesday evening, including impacts, timing, and the current radar.

When will it rain?

Periods of heavy rainfall, as well as thunderstorms, are possible around 5 p.m. with thunderstorms likely after 5 p.m.

Some of the storms could be severe with temperatures near 88 and a heat index as high as 97.

The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely overnight as well, before 2 a.m. Some of the storms could be severe.

Low will drop to around 75 with an 80% chance of precipitation.

Thunderstorms that develop during the evening could be capable of producing damaging wind gusts.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat in the Northeast on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (FOX Weather)

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has highlighted parts of the Tri-State area at risk of severe weather, which has been placed at a Level 2 out of 5 threat on the SPC’s 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

Tornado NYC?

This graphic shows the damaging wind threat in the Northeast on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (FOX Weather)

As of Wednesday evening, the conditions in the atmosphere don't appear favorable for tornadoes to develop, but there is still a chance.

Weather in New York tomorrow

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday weather NYC

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.