NYC vaccine supply drops below 1,000 doses as new sites open in Queens, Brooklyn

article

Multiple new coronavirus vaccination sites opened across New York City on Saturday as the city's supply of first doses of the vaccine fell below 1,000.

According to data from the city's website, the city has less than 1,000 doses of the first dose of the vaccine on hand, but over 110,000 second doses.

Meanwhile, appointments at the city's new mass vaccination sites opened Saturday at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn and at York College. Both locations are only taking appointments from people who live in certain zip codes for the first week.

Eligible New Yorkers can book available appointments online or by calling the state's hotline at 1-833-697-4829.

This week's punishing winter weather has snarled the distribution of the vaccine nationwide, with roughly 6 million doses of the vaccine delayed in transit due to a shutdown of transportation hubs and highways.