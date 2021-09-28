NYC vaccine mandate impacts

Rachel Maniscalco is a New York City public school teacher on Staten Island.

"We don't think we're a public health risk. There's no science behind that," Maniscalco says.

She is willing to lose her job if she is not vaccinated by 5 p.m. Friday. That is the deadline for all city Department of Education employees to comply with a city mandate requiring at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

Maniscalco says she worked, while pregnant.

"I went in because the schools needed me. The kids needed me and now I'm being placed on unpaid leave because I will not take the vaccine," Maniscalco said.

City officials say 87 percent of DOE staff have been vaccinated. Mayor de Blasio is hoping the deadline will convince the remaining 13 percent.

"Someone is literally looking at the possibility that they won't have a paycheck for a long period of time, they may even lose their job ultimately. A lot of people are gonna look at that and say 'hold up, ok. I'll get vaccinated'," de Blasio said.

But the teachers union is expecting staffing shortages on Monday morning.

UFT President Michael Mulgrew says, "According to our recent survey of UFT chapter leaders, only about one-third believe that as of now their schools can open without disruption, given the potential shortage of unvaccinated personnel."

The mayor says the DOE has substitute teachers ready to work.

Meanwhile, the state's vaccine mandate for health care workers that went into effect Monday appears to be having an impact.

Governor Hochul reports that 92% of hospital staff have received at least one dose. The same applies to nursing home staff, and 89% of workers at adult care facilities are compliant.

The city's health and hospitals head Doctor Mitchell Katz says city hospitals are in good shape.

Advertisement

"I'm happy to tell you that all hospitals in NYC are fully operational and doing well," Katz says.