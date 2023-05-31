NYC unveils flood barrier project to protect against future storms

The first part of a nearly $1.5B project to protect New York City from flooding officially opened in Manhattan on Wednesday.

In the years since Hurricane Sandy inundated parts of New York City with severe flooding driven by its storm surge, efforts have been underway to protect the city from flooding caused by future storms.

The grand reopening of Stuyvesant Cove Park on the East Side marked a significant milestone in the flood protection project. The park now features 1,400 feet of newly constructed floodwall and two large floodgates.

"The good news here is we're back, and we're open," said Councilmember Keith Powers. "You have the flood protection."

Once fully implemented, the city's comprehensive resiliency project, aimed at combating the impacts of climate change, will span approximately 2.5 miles along the East River, stretching from Montgomery Street to East 25th Street.