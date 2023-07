A record-breaking summer is going out like a lion in the Tri-State area, as an excessive heat warning remains in effect for New York City.

The warning will continue through Saturday, with heat indices reaching over 100 degrees across the area.

An Air Quality Advisory has also been issued for New York City and Long Island on Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Officials are advising people to avoid any strenuous outdoor activity until the heat wave ends.