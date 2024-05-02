NYC Transit Workers union outraged as suspect in assault on MTA worker sent to mental health court

Members of New York City's transit worker's union filled a courtroom in the Bronx on Thursday as Alexander Wright, the suspect accused of viciously beating subway cleaner Anthony Nelson in August 2022 appeared in court.

Nelson underwent three surgeries after Wright allegedly beat him at the Pelham Bay Park station in the Bronx after Nelson tried to stop Wright from harassing other riders.

Wright has been arrested over 40 times, but on Thursday, the Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark consented to a mental health evaluation, drawing outrage from Nelson's supporters.

"He has been evaluated," said Robert Kelley, Vice President of the Transport Workers Union Local 100. "So this pushing things off and another evaluation is wasting taxpayer's money. It's a bunch of bull---t."

"I don't care if you're on the ground. I don't care if you're on a elevator platform. I don't care if you're on a bus. There's a level of protection and respect that needs to be seen when you see an MTA worker," Nelson said.

In a statement, the DA's office told FOX 5 NY, "The defense asked to have the case sent to mental health court for evaluation of Wright, to see if that court would be more appropriate to handle the case or if it should remain in regular court."