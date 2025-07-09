After 44 years, a beloved Upper West Side toy store is set to close

The Brief A New York City toy store open for over 40 years is getting ready to close its doors for good. The owner says she's struggled to compete with online retail giants. "It just got to the point where just the bills were coming in, and I couldn't pay them anymore," she said.



A beloved toy store on the Upper West Side for over 40 years is getting ready to close its doors for good at the end of the month.

'I couldn't pay them anymore'

Local perspective:

"Our prices are going up, and I can't compete with the big guys on that," said Jennifer Bergman, second-generation owner of West Side Kids.

Bergman owns the store near the corner of Amsterdam and W 84th St. Regulars call her Jenny.

"It's sad. It's sad. I mean, one of the reasons I stayed open as long as I did was because I was providing jobs and opportunities for people," she said.

Jenny's late mother opened the beloved neighborhood business 44 years ago.

"It just got to the point where just the bills were coming in, and I couldn't pay them anymore," she said.

Jenny says she's struggled to compete with online retail giants. The pandemic and threatened tariffs are also contributing to Jenny's tough choice to move on.

'Devastated'

What they're saying:

"Devastated," one parent said. "It's awful. All of our small businesses are closing. It's really, really sad."