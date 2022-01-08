NYC to tackle double-parking on the Upper East Side

On Manhattan's Upper East Side, it's not unusual to see vehicles double, or even triple parked in the street, making life difficult for drivers, bikers, and pedestrians.

Now, the New York City Department of Transportation is looking to crack down on the practice.

According to the Patch, the DoT is considering two different plans.

The first looks to change parking rules along 3rd Avenue between East 61st Street and 95th Street. Officials are looking to add commercial metered parking for weekdays in an effort to encourage short-term stays.

The second plan being considered includes creating 37 "neighborhood loading zones," that would remove parking spots and replace them with designated areas for pickups and drop - offs and unloading.

However, some fear the plans could potentially impact businesses, especially restaurants.

FOX 5 NY reached out to the DoT to hear more about their plans, but did not receive a response.

