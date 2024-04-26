NYC-to-LA Delta flight 520 returns to JFK after slide falls off Boeing aircraft

article

A Los Angeles-bound Delta Airlines flight from JFK Airport was forced to return to New York and make an emergency landing on Friday after the crew reported issues with an exit slide on the right wing of the Boeing 767-300ER aircraft.

Delta Flight 520 encountered complications just after takeoff Friday morning, with the flight crew detecting a flight deck indication related to the right wing emergency exit slide and heard an unusual sound emanating from near the right wing.

In response to the situation, the flight crew promptly declared an emergency with air traffic control to receive priority clearance back to JFK Airport. The aircraft successfully landed back at JFK and taxied to a gate under its own power. Onboard were 176 customers, two pilots, and five flight attendants.

"After the aircraft had safely landed and proceeded to a gate, it was observed that the emergency slide had separated from the aircraft," Delta said in a statement. The airline assured that it is fully cooperating with retrieval efforts and investigations into the incident.

Delta emphasized its commitment to safety, acknowledging the professionalism of its flight crews and expressing gratitude for customers' patience during the delay caused by the emergency landing.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the emergency landing of Delta Flight 520, attributing the return to JFK to a crew report of vibration. The FAA will conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

