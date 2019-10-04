NYC to expand composting rules for restaurants and grocery stores

The New York City Department of Sanitation has a new proposal that would expand the organic waste separation program to additional food establishments and food-related businesses.

Currently, stadiums, restaurants with over 15,000 square feet, chain restaurants with 100 or more locations in the city and grocery stores with 25,000 square feet are required by law to separate their organic waste. However, the new rules would expand and cover roughly 8,500 additional businesses, keeping about 100,000 tons of food waste out of landfills each year.

Among the businesses that would be required to separate their organic waste:

Food service establishments larger than 7,000 square feet, such as restaurants

Chain food service establishments with 2 or more locations

Retail food stores larger than 10,000 square feet

Food prep spaces larger than 6,000 square feet

There will be a public hearing on the proposed rules next month on November 20. If and when the new rules are passed, they will go into effect six months later, with a grace period put in before fines are handed out.

