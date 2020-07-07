NYC to allow childcare centers to reopen

The New York City Health Department will allow childcare centers to reopen as early next Monday. There are an estimated 3,000 daycare centers across the five boroughs.

Childcare centers will have to develop a safety plan, follow state guidelines, and have a valid child care permit from the Health Department before reopening. No more than 15 children will be allowed in a room as part of the plan.

City officials say Black, Brown, and low-income families need child care options as the city reopens.

The health department says it has developed tools for implementing new safety protocols, will provide technical assistance, and will host a series of webinars to review safety requirements and answer questions.

Employees must wear a face covering if they cannot maintain at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and others.

Childcare centers are being recommended to flush all faucets for at least 10 minutes prior to reopening, clean and disinfect all toys and play equipment, and make sure they have enough cleaning supplies.