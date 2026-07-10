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NYC Summer Streets program set to make its return: Dates, location

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New York City
Published July 10, 2026 2:42 PM EDT
Published July 10, 2026 2:42 PM EDT
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NEW YORK - AUGUST 09: Pedestrians and bicyclists make their way down Park Avenue during the first of three NYC's Summer Streets on August9, 2008 in New York City. Seven miles of city streets along Lafayette Street, 4th Avenue, Park Avenue and 72nd St

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The Brief

    • Popular NYC program "Summer Streets" is making its return soon.
    • Over 20 miles of city streets will go car-free across the five boroughs this summer, according to the Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Flynn.
    • The program will take place over five Saturdays this July and August.

NEW YORK - A popular summer program in New York City is making its return.

Summer Streets

Local perspective:

Over 20 miles of city streets will go car-free across the five boroughs this summer, according to the Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Flynn

"Summer Streets gives back our largest public space, our streets, so that all New Yorkers can walk, run, bike, play, dance, or simply connect with their neighbors," Flynn said.

The program will take place over five Saturdays this July and August:

The Source: This article includes information from NYC Department of Transportation's official website.

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