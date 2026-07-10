NYC Summer Streets program set to make its return: Dates, location

article

The Brief Popular NYC program "Summer Streets" is making its return soon. Over 20 miles of city streets will go car-free across the five boroughs this summer, according to the Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Flynn. The program will take place over five Saturdays this July and August.



A popular summer program in New York City is making its return.

Summer Streets

Local perspective:

Over 20 miles of city streets will go car-free across the five boroughs this summer, according to the Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Flynn

"Summer Streets gives back our largest public space, our streets, so that all New Yorkers can walk, run, bike, play, dance, or simply connect with their neighbors," Flynn said.

The program will take place over five Saturdays this July and August: