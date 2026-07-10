NYC Summer Streets program set to make its return: Dates, location
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NEW YORK - A popular summer program in New York City is making its return.
Summer Streets
Local perspective:
Over 20 miles of city streets will go car-free across the five boroughs this summer, according to the Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Flynn
"Summer Streets gives back our largest public space, our streets, so that all New Yorkers can walk, run, bike, play, dance, or simply connect with their neighbors," Flynn said.
The program will take place over five Saturdays this July and August:
- July 25: Queens and Staten Island, from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.
- August 1: Manhattan, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- August 8: Manhattan, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- August 15: Manhattan, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- August 22: Brooklyn and the Bronx, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Source: This article includes information from NYC Department of Transportation's official website.