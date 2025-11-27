Which stores are open on Thanksgiving? Which are closed?
While many people stay home on Thanksgiving, others may need to pick up that last-minute bag of stuffing at the grocery store.
Which stores are open on Thanksgiving?
Big picture view:
From grocery stores to retailers, here’s a list of what will be open and closed on Thanksgiving.
- Big Lots - All Big Lots stores will have extended hours from 7 a.m. until midnight.
- CVS - Most CVS stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m, according to its website.
- Dollar General - Most Dollar General stores will be open, though hours might vary by location, according to a spokesperson for the company.
- Dollar Tree - Most Dollar Tree locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, according to its website.
- Family Dollar - Stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.
- Kroger - Kroger stores will be open but close early at 5 pm, according to the company’s website.
- Sprouts - All Sprouts stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, according to the company’s website.
- Whole Foods - Whole Foods stores will be open but for modified hours. You can check your local store hours here.
Which stores are closed on Thanksgiving?
- Aldi - All ALDI stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, according to the company’s website.
- Best Buy - All Best Buy stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, according to the company’s website.
- Costco - All Costco stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, according to the company’s website.
- Harris Teeter - All Harris Teeter stores will open at 6 a.m. and close by 2 p.m., according to its website. Pharmacies will be closed.
- Home Depot - All Home Depot stores will be closed on Thanksgiving day, according to the company’s website.
- Publix - All Publix stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, according to the company’s website.
- Sam’s Club - All Sam’s Club stores will be closed, according to the company’s website.
- Target - All Target stores will be closed, according to the company’s website.
- T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods - All of these stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, according to a company spokesperson.
- Walgreens - Most Walgreens locations will be closed, except for 24-hour locations, according to a company press release.
- Walmart - All Walmart stores will be closed, according to GOBankingRates.