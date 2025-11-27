Expand / Collapse search

Which stores are open on Thanksgiving? Which are closed?

By Stephanie Weaver
Published  November 27, 2025 6:23am EST
    • Many major grocery chains will be open on Thanksgiving with limited or modified hours.
    • Meanwhile, most big-box retailers will be closed.
    • Walgreens will mostly close except for 24-hour stores; hours vary widely across open retailers.

While many people stay home on Thanksgiving, others may need to pick up that last-minute bag of stuffing at the grocery store.

Which stores are open on Thanksgiving? 

Big picture view:

From grocery stores to retailers, here’s a list of what will be open and closed on Thanksgiving.

  • Big Lots - All Big Lots stores will have extended hours from 7 a.m. until midnight.
  • CVS - Most CVS stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m, according to its website.
  • Dollar General - Most Dollar General stores will be open, though hours might vary by location, according to a spokesperson for the company.
  • Dollar Tree - Most Dollar Tree locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, according to its website.
  • Family Dollar - Stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.
  • Kroger - Kroger stores will be open but close early at 5 pm, according to the company’s website.
  • Sprouts - All Sprouts stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, according to the company’s website.
  • Whole Foods - Whole Foods stores will be open but for modified hours. You can check your local store hours here.

Which stores are closed on Thanksgiving? 

    • This article includes information that was provided by most company websites, press releases or company statements.
