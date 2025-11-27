The Brief Many major grocery chains will be open on Thanksgiving with limited or modified hours. Meanwhile, most big-box retailers will be closed. Walgreens will mostly close except for 24-hour stores; hours vary widely across open retailers.



While many people stay home on Thanksgiving, others may need to pick up that last-minute bag of stuffing at the grocery store.

Which stores are open on Thanksgiving?

Big picture view:

From grocery stores to retailers, here’s a list of what will be open and closed on Thanksgiving.

Which stores are closed on Thanksgiving?