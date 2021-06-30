NYC takes top spot for nation's worst traffic: Study

According to the Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s 2021 Urban Mobility Report, the New York City metro area officially overtakes Los Angeles as the title-holder for the nation’s worst traffic.

On Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of commuters were caught in gridlock near the Lincoln Tunnel, some of them, for more than an hour.

The rankings were based on the total amount of hours drivers were delayed in 2020. The NY-Newark region beat Los Angeles by more than 120,000 hours stuck in traffic.

Traffic experts like Sam Schwartz, known to many as "Gridlock Sam," say the pandemic has played a major factor. He says more people are driving, rather than taking buses or trains.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

"Car traffic is now close to 100%, truck traffic is over 100%," Schwartz said.

In California, the state’s strict COVID-19 related stay-at-home orders likely booted the City of Angels down to fourth place behind Boston and Houston.

California’s recent reopening means the Los Angeles area could climb its way back to first place by the time next year’s report is released, but until then, New York City remains the top contender.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters