NYC summer meals program begins: Hours, menu, and locations

Even though school is out for the summer, the city is still providing free meals for kids in need through the summer meals program.

The program is available for anyone 18 years or younger.

Breakfast and lunches will be provided at select public schools, community pool centers, parks, and libraries.

Service hours

Note: All menus are subject to change.

The program ends on Friday, Aug. 30.

Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Will the summer meals program be open on July 4?

There will be no service on July 4 or 5.

Free food trucks

Free food truck service will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends at the following locations:

Manhattan: Sara D. Roosevelt Park

Brooklyn: Prospect Park (Parkside Avenue and Ocean Avenue)

Bronx: Ferry Point Park (Schley Avenue and Hutchinson River Parkway)

To view the full food truck menu, click here.

For more information click here.