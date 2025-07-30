Man killed by moving NYC subway train after getting into fight on platform

article

Deadly NYC subway station incident

What we know:

The altercation began as a verbal spat on a train before moving onto the Prospect Park station platform at around 2:30 a.m. today, July 30.

The argument soon turned physical, leading to one of the individuals smacking the other into a departing southbound Q train. The man suffered severe head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man who pushed the victim has been taken into custody, but no charges have been filed as of today.

The NYPD told the New York Post that it does not appear the man, who was in either his 30s or 40s, was deliberately pushed into the moving Q train.

What we don't know:

The catalyst for the altercation is still currently unknown, as is whether the two men knew each other prior to the argument.

The identities of both the victim and the man taken into custody are also still unknown.