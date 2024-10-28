NYC subway surfing incident leaves teen girl dead, another critical

A teenage girl is dead, and another is critically injured, following a subway surfing incident in Queens, the NYPD said.

The two girls were believed to be subway surfing on Sunday just before 11 p.m. at the 111th Street station in the Corona section.

The 111th Street station in the Corona section of Queens.

According to police, the girls fell in between two subway cars on a southbound 7 train. One of them was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with head trauma and listed in critical condition, police said.

The identities and exact ages of the girls were unknown at the time.

The latest incident comes after a 13-year-old boy died in Queens last week, with the school's chancellor confirming the death was due to subway surfing. Last month, a child fell off a G train in Brooklyn and also died.