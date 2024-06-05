Do you have complaints about NYC subway stations? Here's how to report it

Do you have complaints about New York City subway stations?

The MTA's group station manager office hours program is now underway, and they want to hear your complaints.

The program allows subway riders to speak directly with MTA managers to share their comments and concerns about the transit system.

Office hours will be held at select stations throughout the five boroughs. The Hudson Yards station on 34th Street will be the first station to hold office hours.

Back in 2018, a program was started where you can get to know the manager of your station, but not in a way that you can actually sit down and talk to them.

FOX 5 NY's Christal Young took it to the streets and asked New Yorkers what their thoughts were.

"Well, I'm guessing let's give it a try because a lot of subway stations I find by the staircase have a lot of homeless people hanging around," a New Yorker said. "I'm not saying we have to push them away, but it is difficult to get in and out."

"Customer service is never really a bad idea though, right?" another New Yorker said. " There are obviously some issues. So I think it's a good idea."

Office hours will run from 7 a.m. -10 a.m. and 4 p.m.- 7 p.m.