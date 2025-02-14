Woman slashed with box cutter inside NYC subway station

The Brief A woman was slashed with a box cutter inside a New York City subway station, police said. The attack happened inside the 86th Street subway station on the Upper East Side. According to police, the woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.



A 28-year-old woman was slashed with a box cutter inside a New York City subway station, the NYPD said.

What we know:

The attack happened on Monday, Feb. 15, around 6:15 p.m. inside the 86th Street subway station on the Upper East Side.

The NYPD is searching for this individual wanted in connection with the attack.

According to police, the woman was approached by a person who slashed her across the left cheek and right eyebrow with a box cutter.

The woman was taken to New York-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The identity of the person that police were looking for was unknown at the time. The motive behind the attack was unclear.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).