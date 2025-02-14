Expand / Collapse search

Woman slashed with box cutter inside NYC subway station

By
Published  February 14, 2025 7:35am EST
Upper East Side
FOX 5 NY

Woman slashed inside NYC subway station

A 28-year-old woman was slashed with a box cutter inside a New York City subway station, the NYPD said.

The Brief

    • A woman was slashed with a box cutter inside a New York City subway station, police said.
    • The attack happened inside the 86th Street subway station on the Upper East Side.
    • According to police, the woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

NEW YORK CITY - A 28-year-old woman was slashed with a box cutter inside a New York City subway station, the NYPD said.

What we know:

The attack happened on Monday, Feb. 15, around 6:15 p.m. inside the 86th Street subway station on the Upper East Side.

The NYPD is searching for this individual wanted in connection with the attack.

According to police, the woman was approached by a person who slashed her across the left cheek and right eyebrow with a box cutter. 

The woman was taken to New York-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition. 

What we don't know:

The identity of the person that police were looking for was unknown at the time. The motive behind the attack was unclear.

Crime in the City full episode: February 7, 2025

FOX 5 NY’s Dan Bowens takes a look at some of the more notable crimes across the New York City area this week, including a high-end jewelry theft bust in the Diamond District, a woman stabbed while taking out the trash in Queens and a gang takedown in Brooklyn.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The Source

    • This article includes information from the NYPD.
Upper East SideNYC SubwayCrime and Public Safety