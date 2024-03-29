NYC subway stalker chases woman through Brooklyn station l VIDEO

The NYPD is looking for the man accused of stalking a woman on a subway in Brooklyn, and then chasing her through a station.

According to police, the man approached the 48-year-old woman last Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. on a northbound J train at the Cypress Hills subway station.

The man said "Hey You Cute" while staring at the female, police said. The victim moved to another train car, on the same train with the individual following her. Police said the man then sat directly in front of her, staring in her direction.

The woman then exited the Jamaica-Parsons/Archer subway station, when the man followed and chased her to the inside of a building, where they got into an altercation, police said. The man then fled. The victim was not injured as a result of this incident.

The individual is described as a man with a light complexion, around 20 to 25 years old, 5'5''tall, and around 140 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue sweatpants and light-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Meanwhile, after a week of several high-profile violent attacks inside NYC's subway system, the city announced its gun scanner pilot program.

Featured article

NYC Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban detailed their plan Thursday to implement gun detectors underground. Adams said the weapon detection program will roll out in late June after the 90-day waiting period (The POST Act) ends.

The first 45 days will be used for community feedback. The last 45 days, the city said, will be used to make any suggested changes to the program.

As far as when and where these systems would be deployed, the mayor said they would refer to subway crime statistics to determine which stations to put them.

When it comes to funding, the mayor said the city would eventually look to the federal government for funding.

Many have voiced concerns over privacy, but the mayor said the scanner will not use facial recognition technology.