Man stabbed several times on moving Queens subway train; suspect at large

The Brief A man was stabbed several times on a subway train in Queens, police said. According to police, the man was stabbed once in the neck and twice in the back. No arrests were made.



A man was stabbed several times on Sunday night inside a moving subway train in Queens, the NYPD said.

What we know:

The stabbing happened around 11:20 p.m. on a northbound 7 train that was approaching the 111th Street station in the Corona section.

According to police, the 25-year-old man was stabbed once in the neck and twice in the back. The suspect fled the train at the station, police said.

The victim was taken to NY Presbyterian Hospital-Queens in stable condition.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what sparked the stabbing. No arrests were made.