Suspected Brooklyn serial slasher on the loose after 3 weekend attacks: reports

The Brief A serial slasher wanted for three separate incidents is on the loose in Brooklyn, according to reports. In one attack, a 37-year-old man was sitting on a northbound subway train when he was slashed in the face, police said. Law-enforcement sources told the New York Post that the suspect cut three men on the left side of their faces over the weekend.



A 37-year-old man was slashed in the face over the weekend while sitting on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said – and according to the New York Post, it's not the first attack by the suspect.

What we know:

Law-enforcement sources told the Post that the suspected random serial slasher cut three men on the left side of their faces over the weekend.

In the one attack that happened on Saturday just before 6:30 a.m., the 37-year-old victim was sitting on a northbound Q train approaching the Cortelyou Road Station in Flatbush when the suspect slashed him in the face with an unknown sharp object, police said.

According to police, the individual then exited the train at the station and fled on foot, traveling southbound on Cortelyou Road. The victim was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County in stable condition.

FOX 5 NY reached out to police, who only confirmed the one attack Saturday morning on the Brooklyn subway train.

Dig deeper:

The individual is described as a man with a dark complexion and a medium build. He’s around 6’ 2" tall and last seen wearing a black jacket, a beige hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and white sneakers. He also had a black face mask and a black and gray bag.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).